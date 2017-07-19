LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- The project finance sector is in a state of flux. This year, the sector has been pulled into a new direction by ever-surprising political events, some important technological breakthroughs and the usual twists and turns of commodity prices. Despite being faced with fresh difficulties, 2017 has seen a wide array of impressive projects and deals. The World Finance Project Finance Awards 2017 celebrate those that stand out above the rest, singling out the most remarkable projects and deals in the world this year.

A lot of noise is being made about the mounting need for greater infrastructure spending. A report by the McKinsey Global Institute has predicted that from 2016 to 2030, the world must invest an average of $3.3trn a year if it is to support expected rates of growth. The Asian Development Bank, in turn, has recently pushed for private sector investment to increase "dramatically" in order to fill Asia's investment gap. And yet, faced with the sustained dip in commodity prices and a volatile political climate, those in the sector have had to adapt to stay ahead.

The World Finance research team and global readership have pooled their expertise to scout out the most exciting projects of the year, with a particular emphasis on those that stand out for breaking new ground. This year's winners are announced in the latest issue of World Finance in a comprehensive list of the world's most noteworthy projects and deals.

