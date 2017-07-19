The three facilities are located near Santiago and are expected to sell power to local customers. All the projects were developed under Chile's PMGD Program for distributed generation.

The French independent power producer Cap Vert will connect to the grid three distributed generation ground-mounted PV plants near Santiago, central Chile, next week. According to information provided by the company to pv magazine, the three solar facilities have a combined capacity of 10.5 MW and are planned to sell power to local customers, although the PPAs were not secured yet. Cap Vert, however, said it is now testing the market and is confident it will find the best contract for each of its plants, and that it has a 4-year time frame to reach secure the PPAs.

One of the facility, named San Francisco, is located 50 km north of Santiago, in the municipality of Colina, Chacabuco province. The 3.6 MW plant relies on 11,200 320 W modules from Chinese panel maker Trina, three SMA Sunny Central inverters and 18 trackers 1 axis N/S Multirow from Spanish provider Clavijo. A second plant, the 3.6 MW La Quinta facility, is also be located in Colina ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...