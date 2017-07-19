

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,008,746.08 11.1176



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,522,453.30 15.0241



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 823,399.57 18.2362



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,876,864.75 17.1692



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,647,229.80 10.1963



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3500000 USD 35,685,271.87 10.1958



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,811,184.07 12.7096



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,971.75 13.9034



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,183,897.44 16.5349



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,522,494.59 16.6943



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,570,069.37 11.214



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,226,989.26 17.1512



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,221,802.17 18.9907



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,252,260.44 17.4156



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,554,445.99 14.6646



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 307,011.73 14.6196



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,319,174.73 15.8937



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,319,435.44 18.3255



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,285,046.71 16.206



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,948,901.04 10.3197



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,256,156.66 17.9425



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,071.92 18.8795



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,803,133.23 19.2125



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,290,377.42 17.5487



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,290,233.06 17.5479



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,981,652.78 13.7385



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,481,834.99 18.197



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,361,171.67 15.576



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,319,411.53 10.5322



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,338,312.71 18.4885



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,579,217.45 15.5182



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,846.12 16.5897



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,490,944.62 5.603



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,836,896.17 18.572



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,031,014.89 15.8618



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,830,441.31 14.0803



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,574,344.82 17.6325



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,689.87 19.0431



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,752,267.52 19.2424



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,197,046.39 19.1681



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX