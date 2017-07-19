WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,008,746.08 11.1176
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,522,453.30 15.0241
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 823,399.57 18.2362
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,876,864.75 17.1692
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,647,229.80 10.1963
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3500000 USD 35,685,271.87 10.1958
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,811,184.07 12.7096
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,971.75 13.9034
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,183,897.44 16.5349
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,522,494.59 16.6943
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,570,069.37 11.214
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,226,989.26 17.1512
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,221,802.17 18.9907
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,252,260.44 17.4156
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,554,445.99 14.6646
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 307,011.73 14.6196
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,319,174.73 15.8937
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,319,435.44 18.3255
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,285,046.71 16.206
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,948,901.04 10.3197
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,256,156.66 17.9425
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,071.92 18.8795
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,803,133.23 19.2125
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,290,377.42 17.5487
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,290,233.06 17.5479
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,981,652.78 13.7385
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,481,834.99 18.197
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,361,171.67 15.576
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,319,411.53 10.5322
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,338,312.71 18.4885
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,579,217.45 15.5182
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,846.12 16.5897
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,490,944.62 5.603
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,836,896.17 18.572
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,031,014.89 15.8618
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,830,441.31 14.0803
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,574,344.82 17.6325
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,689.87 19.0431
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,752,267.52 19.2424
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,197,046.39 19.1681
