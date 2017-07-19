Rockstone Research: True Leaf Now in Final Stage to Receive a Cannabis Production Licence in Canada

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Today, True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CNSX: MJ), (OTC PINK: TRLFF), (Frankfurt: TLA) published probably the most significant press-release since going public in February 2015. The company is now in the final stage before the granting of a production license from Health Canada.

Most recently, Health Canada has requested detailed information about True Leaf's planned operation in Lumby, BC, and the company responded today. The request came as part of the Detailed Review & Security Clearance Stage of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

Once True Leaf successfully completes this final stage, the company can expect to be granted a license to produce cannabis in Canada. Thereafter, Health Canada will schedule an inspection to verify that True Leaf is meeting the requirements of ACMPR, and if True Leaf successfully completes that step, Health Canada will issue a license to sell cannabis products in Canada.

With legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada anticipated to be in effect by mid-2018, the government is setting the stage to meet market demand with expansions of existing producers and the granting of more licenses to produce and sell cannabis.

As of today, there are just 52 licensed producers in Canada. As noted in the last Rockstone report, a large supply deficit may evolve if not more producers are licensed. With 428 companies having applications in the Detailed Review Stage, True Leaf enjoys an early-mover advantage as it submitted its application in mid-2013 and has since then established a pet foods business based on hemp, generating revenues in Canada, USA, New Zealand, UK, Germany, and Austria.

