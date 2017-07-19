The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has published the fourth edition of the Journal of Innovation with a focus on Smart Cities.

The Journal of Innovation highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the Industrial Internet. The IIoT is one of the main technology drivers behind smart cities. While IIoT applications bring many benefits to smart cities, the integration of different technologies, processes, business, social, and regulation realms presents complicated security, privacy and interoperability challenges.

"We chose Smart Cities as the theme of this edition of the Journal of Innovation because many municipalities around the world are looking at ways to improve their infrastructure and services and our member organizations are on the leading edge of innovating in the Industrial Internet of Things," said Edy Liongosari, co-chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group and Chief Research Scientist at Accenture.

The Smart Cities edition of the Journal of Innovation includes the following articles contributed by leaders at IIC member companies: Bosch, Deloitte, Fujitsu, Huawei, InterDigital, NEC, SAP SE, and TCS.

Intelligent Transport Solutions for Smart Cities and Regions: Lessons Learned from an 18-month Trial Rafael Cepeda, InterDigital Europe Ken Figueredo, InterDigital Solutions

How IoT Can Significantly Improve Healthcare in the Context of Smart City Nitin Gupta, TATA Consultancy Services

Spotlight on the Business Strategy Solution Lifecycle Working Group

Neuromarketing The Art and Science of Marketing and Neurosciences Enabled by IoT Technologies Christopher Arthmann, NEC Innovation Division I-Ping Li, Deloitte Consulting

Outcomes, Insights and Best Practices from IIC Testbeds: Track and Trace Testbed Michael Dietz, SAP SE Andreas Mueller, Bosch Dirk Slama, Bosch Software Innovations Joseph Fontaine, Industrial Internet Consortium

What's New at the Industrial Internet Consortium

Full current and past editions of the Journal of Innovation can be downloaded at http://www.iiconsortium.org/journal-of-innovation.htm.

