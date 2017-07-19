German technology consulting company becomes latest PartnerConnect Affiliate Member

IKOR Management- und Systemberatung GmbH (IKOR), a German consulting company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that IKOR has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level.

IKOR focuses on information technology, organisational and strategy consulting in the German insurance market. It specialises in the optimisation and expansion of Guidewire products, as well as API and InsurTech solutions. IKOR will support insurers implementing Guidewire core systems, helping to drive business, and to provide technology that enables insurers to engage more effectively with their customers.

"We are delighted at the announcement of our partnership with Guidewire," explained Lars Ackermann, CEO, IKOR. "While many German insurers typically use old core systems, the benefits of standardised software alternatives, such as Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, is clearly of interest. Through our relationship with Guidewire, we are able to help insurers understand how a modernised IT platform can help them improve their business."

"We are pleased to welcome IKOR to the PartnerConnect Program as our latest new Consulting partner," said Steve Doss, director, Global Alliances, Guidewire. "Most important for Guidewire is the success of each customer implementation. In joining our PartnerConnect Program, IKOR allows us to strengthen our delivery capabilities in the German insurance market, an important strategic market for Guidewire."

Guidewire PartnerConnect - Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation, as well as related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About IKOR

With 20 years of experience, IKOR supports insurers in Germany in the field of digital transformation. As well as implementation and ongoing development, one focus is on adapting Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ in accordance with German legal and balance sheet regulations. IKOR Finsure GmbH, a subsidiary of IKOR Group, is the first company in Germany concentrating exclusively on Guidewire technologies. Our technology consulting provides customers with expertise on system connectivity, architectural concepts for digitalisation and modernisation of core systems including (micro-) service architecture, platforms and InsurTech solutions. For more information, please visit www.ikor.de

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC

