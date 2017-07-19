Personal Protective Equipment Market to Reach $42.6 Billion in 2017: Analysis By Type, End Use Industry & Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Personal Protective Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global personal protective equipment market was valued at USD 42.67 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 58.34 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth is primarily due to the stringent government regulations regarding the use of personal protective equipment, coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of work safety. However, increased automation in end-use industries and high price of specialized protective clothing are restraining the growth of the market.

Based on type, the hands & arm protection segment is expected to be the largest type segment of the global personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. Hands & arm protection equipment are the most widely used personal protective equipment due to their widespread applications. Moreover, the rising demand from the construction and manufacturing industries is also fueling the growth of this segment.

Manufacturing is expected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the personal protective equipment market during 2017 to 2022. The rising demand for personal protective equipment in production of chemicals, electronics, pulp & paper, metal fabrication, steel, wood, and glass is driving this segment. Moreover, developing countries such as India and China are witnessing rapid infrastructure growth. This increases employment in the manufacturing sector, and, in turn, triggers the demand for personal protective equipment in the manufacturing industry.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing personal protective equipment market. Economic development and substantial investments in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and construction are fueling the growth of the personal protective equipment market. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

