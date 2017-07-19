In order to meet its 10.5 % renewable purchase obligation by FY 2021-22, the government of the Indian state of Mizoram has adopted a solar power policy that envisages deployment of 80 MW of solar projects in 2017.

Providing a host of incentives to drive solar development in the state, the government of Mizoram has formulated the Mizoram Solar Power Policy 2017, aimed at ensuring reliable power supply and a sustainable energy mix for the state.

With a goal to develop 80 MW of solar projects (rooftop + ground mounted), the policy is expected to encourage the use of solar power among consumers and attract investments in the solar sector of Mizoram, which is seeking to back the Indian government's 2022 targeted capacity of 100 GW.

In addition to offering substantial support to decentralized distributed generation systems and off-grid projects, such as solar street lighting systems, solar home lighting system, solar power pack/plants and solar water pumping systems, the policy ...

