

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday as the euro paused its rally and investors awaited cues from the ECB and BoJ meetings, due Thursday.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,426 in late opening deals after tumbling as much as 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Daimler shares were subdued after the automaker decided to voluntarily recall three million Mercedes-Benz brand cars with diesel engines in Europe to improve their emissions performance.



Lender Commerzbank fell as much as 2 percent and rival Deutsche Bank dropped 0.6 percent after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to more than two-week lows overnight.



