

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its major opponents in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro that ended Tuesday's trading at 0.8860 versus the pound and 1.4589 versus the loonie dropped to 0.8838 and 1.4557, respectively.



The euro hit a 6-day low of 1.0994 against the franc, from an early high of 1.1036.



The single currency slipped to 129.11 against the yen and 1.1515 against the greenback, off its early highs of 129.54 and 1.1556, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 127.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc, 1.13 against the greenback, 0.86 against the pound and 1.43 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX