

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher on Wednesday as the euro paused its rally and investors looked ahead to the ECB and BoJ meetings on Thursday for directional cues.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 5 points or 0.10 percent at 5,178 in late opening deals after losing 1.1 percent on Tuesday. Engie, Kering and Vivendi were among the prominent gainers.



Banks were broadly lower after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to more than two-week lows overnight.



