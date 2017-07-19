3D Bioprinting Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Application of 3D Bioprinting in the Cosmetic Industry

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Bioprinting Market - Global Forecasts to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to reach USD 1,332.6 Million by 2021 from USD 411.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2016 and 2021.

On the basis of technology, the global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into four broad categories, namely, microextrusion, inkjet, laser-assisted, and magnetic 3D bioprinting. The microextrusion 3D bioprinting technology is estimated to command the largest share of the global market in 2016 due to its affordability, among other factors. The second-largest share is held by inkjet 3D bioprinting segment, due to its low cost and versatility as compared to other 3D bioprinting techniques.

By application, the market is segmented into clinical applications (including skin, bone, cartilage, and blood vessels) and research applications (including drug research, regenerative medicine, and 3D cell culture). The research applications segment holds the largest share in the 3D bioprinting market. Increasing initiatives by market players and university scientists in 3D bioprinting forms the major factor contributing to the growth of the research applications segment.



By material, the 3D bioprinting market is further segmented into extracellular matrices, hydrogels, living cells, and other biomaterials. The living cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Increasing R&D initiatives for the use of living cells in 3D bioprinting is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The hydrogels segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the market, by material.



North America is expected to command the largest share of the 3D bioprinting market in 2016, owing to increasing government initiatives, rising demand for organ transplants, and rising awareness due to conferences and trade shows. Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the market in 2016. The increasing number of 3D bioprinting-related conferences, large number of research activities, and increasing application of 3D bioprinting in the cosmetic industry are some key factors driving the growth of the European market.

Companies Mentioned



3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Biobots

Cellink

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Envisiontec GmbH

Gesim

Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Poietis

Regenhu Ltd.

Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology



8 3D Bioprinting Market, By Material



9 3D Bioprinting Market, By Application



10 Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

