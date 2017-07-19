

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Wednesday as the pound weakened against most of its rivals and consumer stocks advanced, helping offset weakness in the mining sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 pared early gains and was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,398 in late opening deals.



Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group rallied 1.5 percent after McCormick & Company agreed to buy its foods business for $4.2 billion.



Aviva shares rose half a percent. The life and health insurer has agreed to sell Friends Provident International Limited to RL360 Holding Company for a total consideration of 340 million pounds.



Water company Severn Trent also gained half a percent after raising its guidance for its business services division.



Packaging firm RPC Group climbed 5.5 percent as it unveiled a £100m share buyback.



BHP Billiton edged down marginally after the mining giant said it would take a charge of $740 million against its full-year profit. Other mining stocks were also subdued after recent sharp gains.



