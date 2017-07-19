Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2021: Analysis By Type, Device, Security Services & Software

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing awareness of cloud-based BYOD security. Cloud is a convenient and cost-effective way to store business critical data, and thus its adoption is increasing among small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. The need for cloud security solutions, such as cloud-based BYOD security, is also increasing in effect. The adoption of premise-based security software among SMEs is limited due to budget constraints, sparse resources, and a lack of expertise to address security problems. Cloud-based BYOD security does not require any hardware or software and is controlled remotely, making it cost effective for end-users.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Cost savings with BYOD. BYOD is an IT policy wherein employees of a company are encouraged to use their own personal mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to access enterprise data. Implementing BYOD policy in an organization is a tricky business as the concept has advantages as well as disadvantages (if the policy is not implemented properly). BYOD helps in increasing productivity and promoting innovation. Employees are more comfortable with and adept at using their own mobile devices making them more productive and increasing the probability of innovation. Employees prefer using their own devices as they can avoid carrying multiple devices to their workstations.

Key vendors



Apple

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics



Other prominent vendors



Alcatel-Lucent

ASUS

Avaya

BlueBOX IT

Cisco Systems

Dell

ForeScout

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Market segmentation by device



PART 09: Market segmentation by security services



PART 10: Market segmentation by software



PART 11: Geographical segmentation



PART 12: Decision framework



PART 13: Drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Key vendor analysis



