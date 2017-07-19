

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in May after recovering in April, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Construction output fell 0.7 percent in May from April, when it rose 0.3 percent. Civil engineering slid 0.9 percent and building construction dropped 0.6 percent in May.



Year-on-year, construction output growth eased for the third straight month. Output rose 2.6 percent versus 3.3 percent a month ago.



In the EU28, total construction declined 1.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in April. Compared to May 2016, output growth eased to 2.5 percent from 3 percent.



Among member states, the highest annual increases in production were recorded in Hungary and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, decreases were observed in Romania, Spain and Slovakia.



