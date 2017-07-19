British solar power developer Solarcentury has been selected to design and build two solar-powered mini-grids in two remote communities of East African country Eritrea.
The project is backed by investment totalling €5.7 million, and draws upon funding from the European Union's ACP EU Energy Facility (from a total pot of €8 million), the United Nations Development Programme Eritrea (€1.92 million) and the government of the State of Eritrea (€1.89 million).
Solarcentury will use solar PV panels and lithium-ion batteries to create the two mini-grids that have been designed