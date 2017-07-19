The €5.7 million project is being part-financed by the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme and the government of Eritrea to deliver solar electricity to up to 40,000 homes and businesses in the remotest parts of the country.

British solar power developer Solarcentury has been selected to design and build two solar-powered mini-grids in two remote communities of East African country Eritrea.

The project is backed by investment totalling €5.7 million, and draws upon funding from the European Union's ACP EU Energy Facility (from a total pot of €8 million), the United Nations Development Programme Eritrea (€1.92 million) and the government of the State of Eritrea (€1.89 million).

Solarcentury will use solar PV panels and lithium-ion batteries to create the two mini-grids that have been designed ...

