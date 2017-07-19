

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Wednesday it delivered almost 921,000 new cars in the month of June, an increase of 4.2 percent over last year, reflecting improved deliveries across all brands.



By the end of June, Volkswagen said it had dropped nearly 5.2 million vehicles to its customers - 0.8 percent more than in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, the Group sales manager Fred Kappler said, 'Stable growth in the core regions will make us confident in the second half of the year.



