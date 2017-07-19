Hamburg (ots) -



Seit dem 13. Juli 2017 können Kunden erstmals an teilnehmenden Shell Tankstellen in Hamburg und Berlin ihren Kraftstoff direkt an der Zapfsäule mit ihrem Smartphone bezahlen. Dabei kooperiert Shell mit dem etablierten Bezahldienstleister PayPal. Der deutschlandweite Rollout von SmartPay im Shell Tankstellennetz ist für das vierte Quartal 2017 geplant.



"Wir begrüßen jeden Tag rund eine Million Kunden an unseren knapp 2.000 Stationen. Um ihnen den Besuch an der Tankstelle so angenehm wie möglich zu machen, wollen wir möglichst viele der durchaus unterschiedlichen Bedürfnisse erfüllen. Das neue Angebot richtet sich vor allem an jene Kunden, die es eilig haben oder ihr Auto nicht verlassen wollen oder können", sagt der Marketingleiter des Shell Tankstellengeschäftes in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz, Emre Turanli. Durch die Kombination von Shell SmartPay und dem Tankwart-Service müssen die Kunden ihre Fahrzeuge künftig nicht mehr verlassen. Den kostenlosen Tankwart-Service, zu dem u.a. die Betankung und das Reinigen der Frontscheiben gehört, bietet Shell an rund 500 Stationen bundesweit an.



Möglich wird das Bezahlen per Smartphone durch die neue Option SmartPay in der Shell App (früher Shell Motorist App). Hat der Kunde die App heruntergeladen und diese mit seinem PayPal-Konto verknüpft, fährt er an die Shell Tankstelle vor die gewünschte Zapfsäule, öffnet die App und wählt die Option SmartPay. Nach der Identifikation durch die Sicherheits-PIN oder den Fingerabdruck wählt er "Jetzt Tanken" aus. Die App lokalisiert mittels GPS, an welcher Shell Station sich der Kunde befindet. Nach Eingabe der Zapfsäulennummer und Bestätigung des maximalen Tankbetrages sowie der Säulennummer verbindet das System die Daten und der Kunde erhält die Freigabe zum Tanken. Er kann jetzt aus dem Auto aussteigen und tanken oder den Tankwart tanken lassen. Nach Beendigung des Tankvorgangs erhält der Kunde automatisch seine Abrechnung in der App und eine E-Mail mit dem steuerlich relevanten Beleg. Im Handumdrehen kann der Kunde seine Fahrt fortsetzen.



"Sicherheit hat bei uns immer oberste Priorität", sagt Turanli. Das gelte auch für den Bezahlvorgang. "Mit PayPal haben wir einen vertrauenswürdigen und zuverlässigen Partner mit hoher Kompetenz im Bereich Mobile Payment an unserer Seite", so Turanli weiter. Sven Kappel, Director New Commerce bei PayPal, ergänzt: "Wir möchten unseren Kunden immer wieder neue Möglichkeiten geben, mit PayPal zu bezahlen - auch abseits des klassischen E-Commerce. Mobiles Bezahlen per Smartphone an der Zapfsäule bei Shell ist ein weiteres Beispiel dafür, wie mobiles Bezahlen unser Leben leichter und bequemer machen kann."



Bei SmartPay steht Sicherheit an erster Stelle - beim Tanken und beim Bezahlen



Bezahlen mit PayPal ist einfach, schnell und sicher - sowohl beim Einkaufen im Internet als auch beim Tanken bei Shell an der Zapfsäule. Bei der Anmeldung für ein PayPal-Konto hinterlegt man einmalig seine Bank- oder Kreditkartendaten - bezahlt wird danach lediglich mit E-Mail-Adresse und Passwort. Die im PayPal-Konto hinterlegte Bankverbindung oder Kreditkartendaten bekommt der Verkäufer dabei nicht zu sehen. Für jede PayPal-Zahlung erhält der Kunde zudem direkt eine Bestätigung per E-Mail. Darüber hinaus überwacht PayPal jede Zahlung mit modernster Sicherheitstechnik, um seine Kunden vor Betrug zu schützen - 24 Stunden am Tag und über Landesgrenzen hinweg. Bereits 18,9 Millionen Deutsche zahlen mit PayPal.



