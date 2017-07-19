Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc. (LMNK) was Named by Orlando Business Journal's Top Public Companies in Central Florida on June 17th, 2017.

Named one of Central Florida's Top Public Companies

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: LMNK) was named by Orlando Business Journal's Top Public Companies in Central Florida on June 17th, 2017. This recognition confirms managements desire to continue its growth in the medical space.

Chris Smith, CEO stated "We are honored to be named to this list and be alongside some of the largest companies around. Additionally, it is a testament to our continued drive and focus to grow our business even more into the future"

About Lifestyle Medical Network (LMNK):

Patient centric, forward thinking Managed Services and Solutions for the Healthcare Industry. Lifestyle Medical Network's services allow Healthcare Professionals to truly focus on their patient's well-being without many of the distractions of day-to-day operations. With customized solutions based on each Providers specific needs, wants and goals, Lifestyle Medical Network helps healthcare providers streamline their businesses, potentially creating better patient outcomes.

