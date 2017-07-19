Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2021: Analysis By Type, Solution & Service

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global convergent charging software and services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.24% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing competition in telecom billing software market. Heavy competition in the global telecom billing software market drives the adoption of telecom billing software. With decreasing ARPU, telecom operators are using VAS as new revenue channels in the developed markets such as North America and Europe.
According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of convergent billing systems. The telecom industry is highly competitive, and players in this market are focusing much on channels that maximize their revenue streams with the adoption of convergent billing systems to gain competitive edge. Revenue management system (RMS) has undergone a drastic shift from traditional basic billing and charging methods and accounting function to completely new platform that establishes new revenue streams.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is issues in integrating with legacy systems. Most telecom operators prefer to purchase different software for convergent charging functions such as prepaid billing, postpaid billing, enterprise resource planning, CRM, revenue assurance, mediation, and order provisioning. As different vendors use different technologies for their BSS product development, it is difficult for telecom operators to integrate multiple functions of an BSS solution from different vendors.
Key vendors
- Amdocs
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Netcracker Technology
Other prominent vendors
- Accenture
- Aria Systems
- Cerillion
- Comarch
- Comptel
- CSG International
- Elitecore Technologies
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
PART 07: Market segmentation by solution
PART 08: Market segmentation by service
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g27k8f/global_convergent
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716