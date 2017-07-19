Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2021: Analysis By Type, Solution & Service

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global convergent charging software and services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.24% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing competition in telecom billing software market. Heavy competition in the global telecom billing software market drives the adoption of telecom billing software. With decreasing ARPU, telecom operators are using VAS as new revenue channels in the developed markets such as North America and Europe.



According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of convergent billing systems. The telecom industry is highly competitive, and players in this market are focusing much on channels that maximize their revenue streams with the adoption of convergent billing systems to gain competitive edge. Revenue management system (RMS) has undergone a drastic shift from traditional basic billing and charging methods and accounting function to completely new platform that establishes new revenue streams.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is issues in integrating with legacy systems. Most telecom operators prefer to purchase different software for convergent charging functions such as prepaid billing, postpaid billing, enterprise resource planning, CRM, revenue assurance, mediation, and order provisioning. As different vendors use different technologies for their BSS product development, it is difficult for telecom operators to integrate multiple functions of an BSS solution from different vendors.

Key vendors



Amdocs

Ericsson

Huawei

Netcracker Technology



Other prominent vendors



Accenture

Aria Systems

Cerillion

Comarch

Comptel

CSG International

Elitecore Technologies

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by solution



PART 08: Market segmentation by service



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g27k8f/global_convergent

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716