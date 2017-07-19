

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher in choppy trade on Wednesday, as the euro steadied against the dollar and investors cheered upbeat earnings updates from the likes of Electrolux and ASML Holding.



Gains remained capped somewhat, heading into the ECB and BoJ meetings, due Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 383.68 in late opening deals after declining as much as 1.1 percent the previous day.



France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.1 percent each while the German DAX was marginally lower.



Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux rallied 4.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, buoyed by high demand in Eastern Europe and North America.



Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding climbed 4 percent as its quarterly earnings topped forecasts and the company said it would resume its 2016-2017 share buyback program.



Tele2 AB shares soared 6.5 percent. The Swedish telecom operator raised its full-year guidance after posting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.



British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group rallied 1.5 percent after McCormick & Company agreed to buy its foods business for $4.2 billion.



On the flip side, Volvo Group shares plunged 5 percent even as the Swedish truck maker reported significant growth in its second-quarter profit with higher sales amid strong demand in Europe and South America.



BHP Billiton edged down marginally after the mining giant said it would take a charge of $740 million against its full-year profit. Other mining stocks were also subdued after recent sharp gains.



Banking stocks were broadly lower after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to more than two-week lows overnight. Commerzbank dropped 1.5 percent and BNP Paribas lost over 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX