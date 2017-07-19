Vietnam Biopesticides Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.2% by 2022 - Agriculture is the Most Important Economic Sector in the Country

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Biopesticides Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Vietnam biopesticides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.21% in 2017-2022 period.

Currently the market is low regulatory, less technologically advanced and less competitive and has good opportunities for growth in biopesticides segment. Agriculture is the most important economic sector in the country and more than 70% of the Vietnam's population is dependent on this sector. Currently, agricultural land occupies the 80% of the country's area and as a large agricultural producer, country offers much opportunities for growth of agrochemical companies.

While the prevalence of chemical or synthetic based agrochemicals application in agricultural land would continue, human, animal and environmental health concerns would play key roles in driving growth for biopesticides. Specific major drivers for the industry outlined in this report include growing awareness and demand for organic food products, growing demand for food safety and quality, high prices of organically produced crops, increased regulations on chemical residue limits and increase in arable land. On the negative side, restraints limiting market growth include high synthetic pesticides demand and easy regulatory structure, low product availability, low consumer awareness of organic pesticides and fertilizers, illegal availability of restricted pesticides at lower cost.

The major categories of organic pesticides includes bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides and others.



Companies Mentioned



Agriinfotech, Inc. Usa

Anh Viet Co. Ltd

Baconco Vietnam

Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

Bioway-Organic 5C

Can Tho Fertilizer & Chemical Jsc

Isagro Spa ( Italy )

) Keyplex

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc ( United States )

) Seipasa

Shanghai Megchem Company Ltd

Song Gianh Fertilizer Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Findings Of The Study



3. Market Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wckq24/vietnam

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716