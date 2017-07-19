Event Logistics Market Growing Steadily at 5.86% CAGR By 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Event logistics market analyst says one trend in the market is technological advancement in event logistics. The use of upgraded technologies in event logistics services is likely to increase during the forecast period. A range of services, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) for event inventory tracking, GPS-enabled transportation trucks for tracking, bar coding, and MIS-related services, are provided by event logistics firms.

According to the 2017 event logistics market report, one driver in the market is cost reduction through event logistics service providers. Infrastructure building for logistics is a capital-extensive process, and there is long term investment blockage. Therefore, logistics services are outsourced by various organizers of event and event management companies to decrease operational costs. Outsourcing supply chain and other logistics related services of their operations to event logistics service provider vendors, allows entertainment events, trade fair and other event organizers to improve the business efficiency by focusing on their core competencies.

The following companies as the key players in the global event logistics market: DHL International, DB SCHENKER, KUEHNE + NAGEL, UPS, Agility, and Rhenus Logistics. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: ACME Global Logistics, Allseas Global Logistics, AMR GROUP, CHARLES KENDALL, Chaucer Logistics Group, DMS Global Event Logistics, EFI Logistics, MOTHERS & SONS, PYRAMID LOGISTICS, Senator International, Servicing International Trade Events (SITE), and SOS Global Express.

Global Event Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global event logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of event logistics services to organizers of various events such as sports events, entertainment events, trade fairs and others.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of operation and competitive pricing. With the increase in demand for value-added services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions in the event logistics market, the industry is becoming highly competitive in terms of pricing of services. Vendors in the global event logistics market are under continuous pressure from customers to keep the prices low. Due to instability of fuel prices, profits from fixed-term contracts with customers have reduced. Customers are demanding lower rates while renewing contracts.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

