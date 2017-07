Seeking to answer what is happening with final costs once recycling becomes and issue at PV module end-of-life, backsheet manufacturer Coveme points to the importance of fluorine-free backsheets for the PV industry, as they keep the costs down while being environmentally friendly.

In addition to initial cost, profit and energy output, ease of recycling of solar module materials is set to resonate strongly with PV manufacturers due to its growing ...

