

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house price inflation held steady at more-than nine-year high in the three months ended March, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



House prices climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, the same rate of increase as in the fourth quarter, which was revised down slightly from a 4.1 percent rise reported earlier.



However, the latest inflation still marked the strongest since the third quarter of 2007, when prices had risen 4.1 percent.



On a quarterly basis, house price growth eased to 0.4 percent in the March quarter from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the EU28, house prices grew 4.5 percent annually in the first quarter and increased 0.7 percent from the fourth quarter.



