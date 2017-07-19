Capita plc - Director Declaration

Capita plc

19 July 2017

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita plc announces that it has been advised that Matthew Lester will join the Boards of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2017.

Matthew is currently a Non-Executive Director of Capita plc and Chair of Capita's Audit and Risk Committee.

Matthew also currently serves on the Board of Man Group plc, as a Non-Executive director, where he chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. Matthew is stepping down as a director from Royal Mail plc on 20 July 2017.

