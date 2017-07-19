sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,625 Euro		+0,185
+2,49 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,478
7,592
13:09
7,487
7,57
13:10
19.07.2017 | 12:17
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 19

Capita plc

19 July 2017

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita plc announces that it has been advised that Matthew Lester will join the Boards of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2017.

Matthew is currently a Non-Executive Director of Capita plc and Chair of Capita's Audit and Risk Committee.

Matthew also currently serves on the Board of Man Group plc, as a Non-Executive director, where he chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. Matthew is stepping down as a director from Royal Mail plc on 20 July 2017.

Enquiries

Capita plc
Francesca Todd
Group Company Secretary
Phone: 020 7202 0641 Email:Francesca.todd@capita.co.uk

Investor Relations

Shona Nichols, Executive Director, Communications
Phone: 020 7654 2306 Email: shona.nichols@capita.co.uk

Media Enquiries

Capita Press Office Tel: 020 7654 2399
Powerscourt Tel: 07725 565545 and 020 7250 1446 Email: capita@powerscourt-group.com
Victoria Palmer-Moore, Peter Ogden and Ben Griffiths



© 2017 PR Newswire