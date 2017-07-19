Capita plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 19
Capita plc
19 July 2017
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita plc announces that it has been advised that Matthew Lester will join the Boards of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2017.
Matthew is currently a Non-Executive Director of Capita plc and Chair of Capita's Audit and Risk Committee.
Matthew also currently serves on the Board of Man Group plc, as a Non-Executive director, where he chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. Matthew is stepping down as a director from Royal Mail plc on 20 July 2017.
Enquiries
Capita plc
Francesca Todd
Group Company Secretary
Phone: 020 7202 0641 Email:Francesca.todd@capita.co.uk
Investor Relations
Shona Nichols, Executive Director, Communications
Phone: 020 7654 2306 Email: shona.nichols@capita.co.uk
Media Enquiries
Capita Press Office Tel: 020 7654 2399
Powerscourt Tel: 07725 565545 and 020 7250 1446 Email: capita@powerscourt-group.com
Victoria Palmer-Moore, Peter Ogden and Ben Griffiths