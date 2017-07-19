NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - InvestingChannel, the premier provider of digital media technology solutions to financial publishers and marketers, has had an impressive year thus far. Three of its custom programs have been recognized with Portfolio Awards by the Financial Communications Society and the Gramercy Institute for InvestingChannel's excellence in creating and bringing value to financial firms through its custom creation programs.

InvestingChannel has won two Gramercy Financial Marketing Strategy Awards--Metrics & Optimization and Investment Funds - Business to Intermediary. InvestingChannel was also awarded the gold for Best Mobile Consumer Retail Campaign from the Financial Communications Society. These honors continue InvestingChannel's financial marketing award winning streak and pushes its awards total to 15 over the past three years.

"We are very proud of the recognition our custom creative solutions are receiving from the industry, but more importantly the value they are providing to our clients," said David Kim, president at InvestingChannel, Inc. "These awards really are a testament to our unique ability to combine our technology and industry expertise to further the symbiotic relationship between marketer and publisher, and in turn the marketer's target audience."

Gramercy's annual Financial Marketing Strategy Awards honor those companies and organizations demonstrating outstanding excellence in developing marketing strategy. "Strategy has never been as important in financial marketing as it is today," explains Bill Wreaks, CEO of Gramercy Institute. "Engaging financial clients and customers demands thoughtful planning and true expertise in today's digital age. Our awards recognize companies like InvestingChannel that facilitate great strategies and deliver tremendous value to their marketing and publishing to all stakeholders throughout the financial service value-chain."

The Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards recognizes creative excellence in marketing communications within the financial services industry. This year's panel comprised 29 senior executives from financial firms and communications agencies.

About Financial Communications Society (www.theFCS.org):

The Financial Communications Society (FCS), a national not-for-profit organization founded in 1967, has evolved into the singular voice of the financial services marketing community by bringing together industry professionals to further the development of our shared businesses through education and networking, while demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic endeavors. FCS members hold senior and mid-level management positions in in advertising, sales, marketing, PR, IR, and corporate communications at organizations including banks, brokerage firms, asset management firms, insurance companies, advertising agencies and media companies.

About The Gramercy Institute:

Based in New York, the Gramercy Institute is a leading global think tank for senior marketers from the world's leading financial institutions and is the world's largest network for senior marketers from major financial firms. Gramercy Institute is led by Bill Wreaks, who serves as CEO & Chief Analyst. Its member firms include 38 of the world's leading financial institutions. Its network spans a financial marketing community of over 7,000 industry professionals, worldwide. GI hosts an annual calendar of over twenty-three conferences, summits, forums and award shows each year in leading financial hubs worldwide including Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Toronto. The mission of the Gramercy Institute is "to provide insight and information to senior marketers from the world's leading financial brand while honoring and sharing the industry's very best practices."

About InvestingChannel

InvestingChannel is the premiere provider of digital media technology solutions to financial publishers and marketers. With its portfolio of specialized and expert financial publishers -- it uniquely provides access to a monthly viewership of more than 25 million individuals that represent the most coveted audience for financial services and non-financial services advertisers. For more information, please visit media.investingchannel.com.

