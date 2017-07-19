sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,671 Euro		+1,257
+4,27 %
WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,544
30,671
13:09
30,566
30,636
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROLUX AB30,671+4,27 %