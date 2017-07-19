

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Sweden after the home appliances giant reported higher profit and sales in its second quarter mainly with strong demand in North America. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company lifted it outlook for North American market.



President and CEO Jonas Samuelson said, 'We expect the organic sales contribution from volume, price and mix for the full year to be slightly positive, as a result of the supportive market environment, strong mix performance and successful product launches, offsetting continued price pressure.'



The company said its efforts to drive cost efficiency continue and it now expects to deliver a net cost efficiency of Swedish 2.3 billion kronor for the full year 2017.



For the second quarter, income amounted to 1.31 billion kronor, 21 percent higher than 1.08 billion kronor a year ago. Earnings per share were 4.52 kronor compared to 3.73 kronor last year.



Operating income increased around 25 percent to 1.94 billion kronor from 1.56 billion kronor in the prior year, corresponding to a margin of 6.2 percent, compared to 5.2 percent a year ago. The company noted that four of its six business areas achieved an operating margin above 6 percent.



The company attributed the growth in operating income to continued focus on improving product mix through active portfolio management, and increased cost efficiency within operations.



In North America, operating income climbed 33 percent and operating margin was 8.4 percent despite continued price pressure and lower sales volumes under private labels. Meanwhile, income from Latin America fell 58 percent.



Second-quarter net sales increased 5.1 percent to 31.50 billion kronor from 29.98 billion kronor in the prior year. Organic sales remained flat, while contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.2 percent. Currency translation had a positive impact of 3.9 percent on net sales.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Electrolux said it expects the total European market to be positive and confirm outlook of around 1 percent growth. Further, the company increased outlook for the North American market and now expect the market to grow by 3-4 percent in 2017. The company previously expected market demand for appliances in North America to grow by 2-3 percent.



According to the firm, the market for appliances in North America remains strong with a good trend during the first half, and that the it sees the favorable macro environment continuing to support demand.



In Stockholm, Electrolux shares were trading at 294.30 kronor, up 4.36 percent.



