Worldwide IoT Platform Market: High Penetration of Smartphones Augments Demand for IoT Deployment, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that competitive landscape in theglobal Internet of Things (ToT) platform marketis moderately competitive. With a handful number of players, the market is still said to be in its nascent stage. Analysts anticipate that the competition is likely to intensity in the coming years due to increasing investment in research and development and introduction of intellectual property such as patents. Some of the leading players in the global market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., PTC Inc., and IBM Corporation.

According to the research report, the global IoT platform market is likely to be worth the global IoT platform market was worth US$1,786.8 mn in 2016 as is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10,064.0 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 21.0%. Out of two types of deployment, the on-premise segment held the leading share in the global market as of 2016. However, cloud-based platform is expected to gain momentum in the coming years as well. From a geographic point of view, North America is expected to lead the pack as it touched revenue earnings worth US$709.5 mn in May 2017.

Demand for Better Connectivity Opens Up Tremendous Opportunities for Global IoT Platform Market

The growing demand for internet and seamless connectivity has been driving the global IoT platform market in recent years. The market's growth has also been supported by the improved connection speed over the last few years. Today, IoT platforms have become an integral part of the industrial as well as domestic setups. Improved accessibility to information and actions through cloud has accelerated the uptake of IoT platform over the years. The biggest advantage of cloud is that data can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. Furthermore, the fact that it requires minimal investment is likely to propel market's growth in the coming years. The decreasing cost of internet has made it affordable to many. This trend has especially supported the rise of the global IoT platform market.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27821

The growing penetration of mobile phones and various other PDAs have also made a fair contribution to the soaring revenue of the global IoT platform market. These devices have enabled greater flexibility while controlling other devices on the IoT platform. Features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and infrared have enabled an inherent connectivity for smartphones and other PDAs. Owing to these reasons, IoT platforms have been able to penetrate at a rapid rate in recent years. The terrific advancement in production of IoT sensors, their increasing affordability, and their optimum size are also expected to support market growth in the coming years.

Threat of Cyber-attacks Dampens Market Spirit

Despite the advantage of using IoT platform, the global market continues to face certain challenges such as the high possibility of losing data to cyber-attack. The growing concerns about software, network, or encryption are expected to restrain the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The lack of awareness about IoT platforms, especially in the developing regions, is also expected to dampen the spirit of the market in the near future.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/iot-platform-market.htm

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "IoT Platform Market (Deployment - On-premise and Cloud; Application - Inventory Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Service, Enterprise Performance Management, Supply Chain Management, Infrastructure Management, Security, and Asset Performance Management; Industry Verticals - Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy, Education, and Hospitality) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The IoT Platform market has been segmented as below:

The IoT Platform Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

The IoT Platform Market, By Application

Inventory Management

Human Capital Management

Customer Service

Enterprise Performance Management

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Other (Security, Asset Performance Management)

The IoT Platform Market, By Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Other (Education, Hospitality)

The IoT Platform Analysis, By Country/Region

North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Rest of North America

- The U.S. - - Rest of Europe

- The U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Rest of Europe

- The U.K. - - - Rest of Asia Pacific

- India

- Japan

- China

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- - - - - Rest of Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

& - GCC - - Rest of and South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America



Top Research Report by TMR:

IoT Sensors Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iot-sensors-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iot-sensors-market.html Digital Asset Management Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-asset-management-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/