Polyacrylamide Market to Cross $10.7bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The industry analysis report "Polyacrylamide Market Size By Product (Non-ionic [NPAM], Cationic [CPAM], Anionic [APAM]), By Application (Water Treatment, Petroleum, Paper Making), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024." by Global Market Insights, Inc. saysPolyacrylamide Market size will reach over USD 10.7 billion by 2024.

Increasing adoption of water treatment unit to treat waste water released from industrial and household sector has been a major factor propelling the product demand during the forecast period. It has been principally involved as a flocculant in the industrial sector due to its high mixing ability, non-poisonous nature, water solubility, etc. Ministries and regulatory bodies have formulated stringent laws to protect environment and practice sustainable business development in the near future. These trends are probable to continue which will have a positive influence on the polyacrylamide market size by 2024.

Swiftly exhausting natural resources and strong awareness among consumers primarily in the Asia Pacific has been playing an important role in prevailing water treatment units in the industrial and household sector. Furthermore, product finds wide-ranging applications in the upstream petroleum industry for attaining crude oil present beneath the earth surface. This is credited to its versatile features including high thickness, gel formation and henceforth making it preferable in the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process. A major chunk of over 600 tcf (trillion cubic feet) of proven and attainable unconventional gas reserves are present in the U.S. which are probable to be recovered in the near future which will drive polyacrylamide market size by 2024.

Unstable feedstock prices as they are obtained from petroleum is likely to obstruct the polyacrylamide market size by 2024. Rising demand for bio-based products along with cancer-causing product characteristics is likely to hamper polyacrylamide market size over the coming years.

Anionic polyacrylamide market size has captured a major chunk of the overall business size and shall attain gains of over 7% CAGR by 2024. Product is preferable for treating thick, alkaline waste water coming primarily from iron & steel plant, metal industry, etc. Moreover, the product is excessively utilized in the energy sector to boost drilling frequency to attain crude oil available underneath the earth surface. Non-ionic polyacrylamide market size will witness 8.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. It is desirable to treat acidic waste water which is released from industries including mining & coal, paper making, food processing, etc.

Polyacrylamide market size for water treatment is projected to rise with more than 8% CAGR by 2024. Escalating population primarily in the emerging economies has been increasing waste water coming from industrial and household sector. Improving laws imposed by ministries and regulators in the Asia Pacific has compelled industries to adopt water treatment units which will push product demand and will help attain prominent gains over the projected timeframe.

North America polyacrylamide market size is predictable to reach over USD 2.1 billion by 2024. This is owing to the prevailing unconventional gas resources in the U.S. which will stimulate product demand for its applications in the EOR technology to attain crude oil. In addition, strong regulatory framework against factors having hazardous environment impact to maintain sustainable business development will further drive product demand to be used across waste water treatment plants which will drive the polyacrylamide market size by 2024.

Key industry share contributors of polyacrylamide market size are PetroChina Company, Kemira Oyj, BASF, Mitsubishi Rayon, Ashland, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals, Xitao Polymer and Beijing Hengju Chemical Group.

