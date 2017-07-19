The British solar developer confirms that its proposed 40 MW solar farm in Hampshire, southern England, will be commissioned by early 2018 and built without the need for any form of subsidy or support from government.

Hive Energy is preparing to surround itself with solar power - quite literally. The U.K. renewable energy developer has been granted planning permission to build a 40 MW solar farm on a 72-hectare stretch of farm land that surrounds its global HQ near Romsey, southern England.

Most notably, the solar plant is to be developed completely free from subsidy, Hive Energy says making it the first large-scale PV installation to be built in Britain without any government support - and potentially setting a marker for future solar farm development in the U.K. as the price of PV continues to tumble.

The green light was given to Hive Energy this week by Test Valley Borough Council, which has granted a 25-year license on the site that is subject to a ...

