CORK, Ireland, 2017-07-19 12:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the latest edition of SolarWinds® IP Address Manager (IPAM), which now includes API support to provide two-way integration with third-party software. In conjunction with this news, SovLabs, a leading provider of integration software for cloud management platforms, announced its SovLabs® vRA Integration Pack for SolarWinds, consisting of IPAM and DNS integration modules for VMware® vRealize® Automation based on the new API.



SolarWinds IP Address Manager is a leading tool for helping to eliminate IP conflicts and save IT professionals time when managing IP addresses and DHCP and DNS services. It now features create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) functionality to enable two-way integration with third-party software, including automation, orchestration, inventory management, and help desk systems. The API also provides functionality to find, reserve, and release available IP addresses, as well as create, update, and remove DNS entries. Additionally, IT professionals can now create and manage new subnets through the API. These features enable the automation of IP address management with third-party systems and enables IT professionals to manage and monitor their current infrastructure from a centralised web-based console.



"SolarWinds has a long history of listening to our customer community when it comes to product development, and API functionality for SolarWinds IP Address Manager was a key request," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president, products, SolarWinds. "As networks get bigger and more complex-driven by the need for greater performance, BYOD, virtualisation, cloud migration, and smart devices-managing IP addresses and vital DHCP and DNS resources with automation is likewise growing ever more important for IT professionals. We're excited to be able to help enable this through the API feature."



A key use case for the SolarWinds IP Address Manager API is the integration with third-party tools for fully automated obtaining and releasing of IP addresses as networks dynamically scale.



The SovLabs vRA Integration Pack for SolarWinds enables organisations that utilise SolarWinds software for centralised IP address management to automate the provisioning and de-provisioning of IP addresses, as well as the creation and removal of DNS records with data-driven policies as their virtual environments dynamically scale. IP subnets can easily be shared between VMware vRealize Automation deployments and existing tools and devices without the risk of IP conflict.



"With the new two-way functionality, the enhanced SolarWinds API enables SovLabs to deliver solutions that seamlessly integrate the power of SolarWinds IP Address Manager with the industry-leading automation of vRealize," said David Coulter, CTO, SovLabs. "The new IPAM and DNS modules, powered by the SovLabs Framework, will enable vRealize Automation customers to seamlessly integrate IP management capabilities from SolarWinds. As organisations look to scale their hybrid cloud deployments, they are embracing new tools to simplify and improve consistency, employing data-driven automation to diminish operational overhead and technical debt."



Pricing and Availability SolarWinds IP Address Manager pricing starts at £1,515 GBP*, including the first year of maintenance. For more information, including a downloadable, free 30-day evaluation, visit the SolarWinds website, or call +353 21 500 2900.



For more information on the SovLabs vRA Integration Pack for SolarWinds and to request a free trial, visit the SovLabs website, or email info@sovlabs.com.



*Price as of July 19, 2017. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.



About SolarWinds



SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500® enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



About SovLabs SovLabs offers a new way for vRealize Automation (vRA) customers to accelerate their time to value and reduce administrative overhead. With an integration framework for extending vRA, SovLabs provides ready-to-run modules covering datacenter and cloud technologies, such as IPAM/DNS, network load balancing, backup/recovery, configuration management, service management, and platform-native extensions. The full array of SovLabs solutions can be found on VMware's Solution Exchange. For more information, visit sovlabs.com.



