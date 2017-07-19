Global AS-Interface Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Between 2017-2023 - Declining Prices in Oil & Gas Affect Infrastructure-Related Investments

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "AS-Interface Market by Component (AS-I Slave, AS-I Gateway, AS-I Power Supply, AS-I Cable), Application (Material Handling, Drive Control, Building Automation), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The AS-Interface Market is expected to be valued at USD 1,158.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2017 and 2023.

Key driving factors for the growth of the AS-Interface market are the rise of adoption of process automation in process industry; support from the government for the adoption of industrial automation in various industries; and simple, easy, and fast installation of AS-Interface system with a minimum number of cables. However, the declining prices in oil & gas affect the infrastructure-related investments that impact the growth of AS-Interface market is considered to be a major restraint.

AS-i slave is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The AS-i slave devices are used to link to the AS-Interface bus including sensors, actuators, and remote I/O devices. Use of slaves helps to reduce installation and commissioning time by -40%. AS-Interface slaves are available as digital, analog, and pneumatic modules, and as intelligent nodes, e.g., motor starters, LED columns, single- and double-acting pneumatic cylinders that can be controlled with pneumatic modules.

The food & beverage market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Food & beverages industry faces challenges throughout the manufacturing process such as installation costs, safety at work, networking, and connectivity between processing systems and operator's control room. To overcome all these obstacles, AS-Interface is implemented in many sectors of the food & beverages industry that enhances safety and productivity. It also helps in reducing installation costs, provides flexibility by connecting with PLCs, improve data flow by using AS-Interface cables attached to other devices, and provides constant power supply throughout all the system.



The material handling application is expected to hold the major share of the AS-Interface market in 2023. AS-Interface is used in material handling from planning phase through installation to operational phase. The material handling application involves the conveying lines for operation purpose during the manufacturing process with AS-i cable. It provides low failure rate and forwarding of safe signals to other connected devices such as PLCs. AS-i is used in various activities related to material handling such as baggage, packaging, bottle sorting, and laser cutting.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Baumer Electric AG

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Leoni Special Cables GmbH

Nexans Sa

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Valmet Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 AS-Interface Market Analysis, By Component



8 AS-Interface Market Analysis, By Application



9 AS-Interface Market, By Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzmn29/asinterface

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716