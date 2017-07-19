

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $162 million, or $0.60 per share. This was down from $178 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.60 billion. This was up from $3.51 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60



