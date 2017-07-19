Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-19 12:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held on the 19th of July 2017 in the conference room "Arcturus" at Nordic Hotel Forum, located at Viru väljak 3, Tallinn, Estonia.



The Meeting started at 11:00AM and ended at 11:25AM. The Meeting was attended by 14 shareholders holding 26 073 268 shares constituting 69.19% of the total votes represented by all shares. Therefore, the Meeting had quorum to adopt resolutions.



The following resolutions were adopted at the Meeting:



1. Approval of acquisition of majority shareholding in companies John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited (JRJ) and Coln Valley Smokery Limited (CVS).



The shareholders resolved to approve the acquisition of majority shareholding in John Ross Jr. berdeen) Limited (JRJ) and Coln Valley Smokery Limited (CVS) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contemplated transaction as made available to the shareholders at the website of Nasdaq Tallinn and at the web site of AS PRFoods www.prfoods.ee simultaneously with convening the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, and as presented to the shareholders in the course of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.



Voting results:



Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes present (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------- In favour 26 060 868 99.95% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Against 0 0.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 12 400 0.05% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total 26 073 268 100.00% -----------------------------------------------------------------



Resolution at the meeting was adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee