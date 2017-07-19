Net Revenues of $9.5 Billion and Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.87

Strong Performance in Investment Banking and Solid Results in Sales and Trading

Wealth Management Pre-Tax Margin of 25% 1, 2

Quarterly Dividend Increased to $0.25 per Share; Announced Share Repurchase of up to $5 Billion through 2Q183

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $9.5 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared with $8.9 billion a year ago. For the current quarter, net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.8 billion, or $0.87 per diluted share,4 compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $0.75 per diluted share,4 for the same period a year ago.

Compensation expense of $4.3 billion increased from $4.0 billion a year ago driven by higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses of $2.6 billion increased from $2.4 billion a year ago, reflecting a provision related to a U.K. indirect tax matter and higher volume driven expenses. The Firm's expense efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 72%.5

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 32.0%.

The annualized return on average common equity was 9.1 percent in the current quarter.6

James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our franchise in a subdued trading environment. Our wealth management business produced a 25% margin and our strong investment banking results attest to the diversity of our global business. We continue to deliver on our strategic goals and grow shareholder returns."

Summary of Segment Results (dollars in millions) Net Revenues Pre-Tax Income7 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 2Q 2017 2Q 2016 Institutional Securities $4,762 $4,578 $1,443 $1,506 Wealth Management $4,151 $3,811 $1,057 $859 Investment Management $665 $583 $142 $118 Firm $9,503 $8,909 $2,642 $2,483

Business Highlights

Institutional Securities net revenues were $4.8 billion reflecting strength in equity sales and trading and M&A advisory, and improved results in underwriting.

Wealth Management net revenues were $4.2 billion and pre-tax margin was 25%. 2 Fee-based asset flows for the quarter were $19.9 billion.

Fee-based asset flows for the quarter were $19.9 billion. Investment Management net revenues were $665 million with assets under management of $435 billion.

Institutional Securities

Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $1.4 billion compared with pre-tax income of $1.5 billion a year ago. Net revenues for the current quarter were $4.8 billion compared with $4.6 billion a year ago.

Investment Banking revenues of $1.4 billion increased from $1.1 billion a year ago: Advisory revenues of $504 million were relatively unchanged from the prior year quarter. Equity underwriting revenues of $405 million increased from $266 million in the prior year quarter on higher market volumes in follow-on offerings and IPOs. Fixed income underwriting revenues of $504 million increased from $345 million in the prior year quarter reflecting higher non-investment grade loan and investment grade bond fees.



Sales and Trading net revenues of $3.2 billion decreased from $3.3 billion a year ago: Equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.2 billion increased from $2.1 billion a year ago reflecting strong contributions across products and regions. Fixed Income sales and trading net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.3 billion a year ago driven by lower volatility and sporadic activity during the quarter. Other sales and trading net losses of $208 million compared with net losses of $186 million in the period a year ago.



Compensation expense of $1.7 billion increased from $1.6 billion a year ago driven by higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses of $1.7 billion for the current quarter increased from $1.4 billion a year ago, reflecting a provision related to a U.K. indirect (value-added) tax matter and higher volume driven expenses.

Morgan Stanley's average trading Value-at-Risk (VaR) measured at the 95% confidence level was $51 million compared with $44 million from the first quarter of 2017 and $46 million in the second quarter of the prior year.8

Wealth Management

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $1.1 billion compared with $859 million in the second quarter of last year. The quarter's pre-tax margin was 25%.2 Net revenues for the current quarter were $4.2 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago.

Asset management fee revenues of $2.3 billion increased from $2.1 billion a year ago reflecting the impact of higher market levels and positive flows.

Transactional revenues 9 of $766 million decreased from $798 million a year ago primarily driven by lower revenues associated with the Wealth Management Fixed Income Integration. 10 The decrease was partly offset by gains related to investments associated with certain employee deferred compensation plans in the current period.

of $766 million decreased from $798 million a year ago primarily driven by lower revenues associated with the Wealth Management Fixed Income Integration. The decrease was partly offset by gains related to investments associated with certain employee deferred compensation plans in the current period. Net interest income of $1.0 billion increased from $829 million a year ago on loan growth and higher interest rates. Wealth Management client liabilities were $77 billion at quarter end compared with $69 billion in the prior year quarter. 11

Compensation expense for the current quarter of $2.3 billion increased from $2.2 billion a year ago primarily driven by higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses of $797 million were essentially unchanged from a year ago.

Total client assets were $2.2 trillion and client assets in fee-based accounts were $962 billion at the end of the quarter. Fee-based asset flows for the quarter were $19.9 billion.

Wealth Management representatives of 15,777 produced average annualized revenue per representative of $1.1 million in the current quarter.

Investment Management

Investment Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $142 million compared with $118 million in the second quarter of last year. Net revenues of $665 million increased from $583 million in the prior year.

Asset management fee revenues of $539 million increased from $517 million in the prior year quarter on higher levels of assets under management.

Investment revenues of $125 million increased from $50 million in the prior year quarter reflecting higher investment gains and carried interest in Infrastructure and Private Equity investments.

Compensation expense for the current quarter of $288 million increased from $238 million a year ago principally due to an increase in deferred compensation associated with carried interest. Non-compensation expenses of $235 million were relatively unchanged from a year ago.

Assets under management or supervision at June 30, 2017 were $435 billion.

Capital

As of June 30, 2017, the Firm's Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios under Advanced Approach transitional provisions were approximately 16.6% and 18.9%, respectively.12

As of June 30, 2017, the Firm estimates its pro forma fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio under the Advanced Approach and pro forma fully phased-in Supplementary Leverage Ratio to be approximately 15.9% and 6.4%, respectively.12,13,14

At June 30, 2017, book value and tangible book value per common share were $38.22 and $33.24,15 respectively, based on approximately 1.8 billion shares outstanding.

Other Matters

During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Firm repurchased approximately $500 million of its common stock or approximately 12 million shares. The Firm announced a share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock beginning in the third quarter of 2017 through the end of the second quarter of 2018.3

The Board of Directors declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2017.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the Financial Supplement. Both the earnings release and the Financial Supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.

NOTICE:

The information provided herein may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the Financial Supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.

1 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial positions, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to investors and analysts in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition, operating results, or prospective regulatory capital requirements. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

2 Pre-tax margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to assess operating performance. Pre-tax margin represents income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes divided by net revenues.

3 On June 28, 2017, the Firm announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve Board") did not object to the Firm's 2017 capital plan ("Capital Plan"). The Capital Plan includes the repurchase of up to $5 billion of outstanding common stock for the four quarters beginning in the third quarter of 2017 through the end of the second quarter of 2018, an increase from $3.5 billion in the 2016 Capital Plan, as well as an increase in the Firm's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.25 per share from the current $0.20 per share, beginning with the common dividend expected to be declared for the third quarter of 2017.

4 Includes preferred dividends and other adjustments related to the calculation of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2017 and 2016 of approximately $170 million and $157 million, respectively.

5 The Firm Expense Efficiency Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to assess operating performance. The Firm Expense Efficiency Ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues.

6 Annualized return on average common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. The calculation of return on average common equity uses annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average common equity.

7 Pre-tax income represents income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes.

8 VaR represents the loss amount that one would not expect to exceed, on average, more than five times every one hundred trading days in the Firm's trading positions if the portfolio were held constant for a one-day period. Further discussion of the calculation of VaR and the limitations of the Firm's VaR methodology is disclosed in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 (2016 Form 10-K). Refer to page 7 of Morgan Stanley's Financial Supplement accompanying this release for the VaR disclosure.

9 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues.

10 Effective July 1, 2016, the Wealth Management and Institutional Securities segments entered into an agreement whereby Institutional Securities assumed management of Wealth Management's fixed income client-driven trading activities and related employees in an effort to build synergies across the businesses and more efficiently risk manage the Firm's trading activities. Institutional Securities now pays a fee to Wealth Management based on distribution activity (collectively, the "Fixed Income Integration").

11 Wealth Management client liabilities reflect U.S. Bank Subsidiaries' lending and broker dealer margin activity.

12 The Firm's binding risk-based capital ratios for regulatory purposes are the lower of the capital ratios computed under the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and market risk RWAs (the "Standardized Approach"); and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). At June 30, 2017, the binding ratio is based on the Advanced Approach transitional rules. For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios for prior periods, please refer to Part II, Item 7 "Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's 2016 10-K.

13 The pro forma fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio and pro forma fully phased-in Supplementary Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers to be useful measures for investors and analysts to evaluate compliance with new regulatory capital requirements that have not yet become effective.

14 The Firm is required to disclose information related to its supplementary leverage ratio, which through the end of 2017 will include the effects of transitional provisions. The supplementary leverage ratio will become effective as a capital standard on January 1, 2018. Specifically, beginning on January 1, 2018, the Firm must maintain a Tier 1 supplementary leverage capital buffer of at least 2% in addition to the 3% minimum supplementary leverage ratio (for a total of at least 5%), in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions, including dividends and stock repurchases, and discretionary bonus payments to executive officers. The Firm's pro forma Supplementary Leverage Ratio estimate utilizes a fully phased-in Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $69.4 billion and a fully phased-in supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.08 trillion. The Firm's estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from estimates based on these regulations. Further, these expectations should not be taken as projections of what the Firm's supplementary leverage ratios or earnings, assets or exposures will actually be at future dates. See "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in the 2016 Form 10-K for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm.

15 Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers to be useful measures of capital adequacy for investors and analysts. Tangible common equity equals common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. Tangible book value per common share equals tangible common equity divided by period end common shares outstanding.

Morgan Stanley Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited, dollars in millions, except for per share data) Quarter Ended Percentage Change From: Six Months Ended Percentage June 30, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Change Net revenues Institutional Securities 4,762 5,152 4,578 (8 4 9,914 8,292 20 Wealth Management 4,151 4,058 3,811 2 9 8,209 7,479 10 Investment Management 665 609 583 9 14 1,274 1,060 20 Intersegment Eliminations (75 (74 (63 (1 (19 (149 (130 (15 Net revenues 9,503 9,745 8,909 (2 7 19,248 16,701 15 Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax Institutional Securities 1,443 1,730 1,506 (17 (4 3,173 2,414 31 Wealth Management 1,057 973 859 9 23 2,030 1,645 23 Investment Management 142 103 118 38 20 245 162 51 Intersegment Eliminations 0 2 0 2 0 Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax 2,642 2,808 2,483 (6 6 5,450 4,221 29 Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities 992 1,214 988 (18 2,206 1,579 40 Wealth Management 665 647 516 3 29 1,312 1,009 30 Investment Management 100 67 78 49 28 167 128 30 Intersegment Eliminations 0 2 0 2 0 Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley 1,757 1,930 1,582 (9 11 3,687 2,716 36 Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders 1,587 1,840 1,425 (14 11 3,427 2,481 38 Financial Metrics: Earnings per basic share 0.89 1.02 0.76 (13 17 1.91 1.32 45 Earnings per diluted share 0.87 1.00 0.75 (13 16 1.87 1.30 44 Return on average common equity 9.1 10.7 8.3 9.9 7.2 Return on average common equity excluding DVA 9.0 10.6 8.3 9.8 7.2 Book value per common share 38.22 37.48 36.29 38.22 36.29 Tangible book value per common share 33.24 32.49 31.39 33.24 31.39

Notes: Refer to End Notes, U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures and Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13 15 from the Financial Supplement for additional information related to the calculation of the financial metrics. 7

Morgan Stanley Consolidated Income Statement Information (unaudited, dollars in millions) Quarter Ended Percentage Change From: Six Months Ended Percentage June 30, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Change Revenues: Investment banking 1,530 1,545 1,224 (1 25 3,075 2,331 32 Trading 2,931 3,235 2,746 (9 7 6,166 4,811 28 Investments 163 165 126 (1 29 328 92 Commissions and fees 1,027 1,033 1,020 (1 1 2,060 2,075 (1 Asset management, distribution and admin. fees 2,902 2,767 2,637 5 10 5,669 5,257 8 Other 199 229 243 (13 (18 428 323 33 Total non-interest revenues 8,752 8,974 7,996 (2 9 17,726 14,889 19 Interest income 2,106 1,965 1,667 7 26 4,071 3,414 19 Interest expense 1,355 1,194 754 13 80 2,549 1,602 59 Net interest 751 771 913 (3 (18 1,522 1,812 (16 Net revenues 9,503 9,745 8,909 (2 7 19,248 16,701 15 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,252 4,466 4,015 (5 6 8,718 7,698 13 Non-compensation expenses: Occupancy and equipment 333 327 329 2 1 660 658 Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 525 509 484 3 8 1,034 949 9 Information processing and communications 433 428 429 1 1 861 871 (1 Marketing and business development 155 136 154 14 1 291 288 1 Professional services 561 527 547 6 3 1,088 1,061 3 Other 602 544 468 11 29 1,146 955 20 Total non-compensation expenses 2,609 2,471 2,411 6 8 5,080 4,782 6 Total non-interest expenses 6,861 6,937 6,426 (1 7 13,798 12,480 11 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 2,642 2,808 2,483 (6 6 5,450 4,221 29 Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations 846 815 833 4 2 1,661 1,411 18 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,796 1,993 1,650 (10 9 3,789 2,810 35 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations after tax (5 (22 (4 77 (25 (27 (7 Net income (loss) 1,791 1,971 1,646 (9 9 3,762 2,803 34 Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 34 41 64 (17 (47 75 87 (14 Net income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley 1,757 1,930 1,582 (9 11 3,687 2,716 36 Preferred stock dividend Other 170 90 157 89 8 260 235 11 Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders 1,587 1,840 1,425 (14 11 3,427 2,481 38 Pre-tax profit margin 28 29 28 28 25 Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues 45 46 45 45 46 Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues 27 25 27 26 29 Effective tax rate from continuing operations 32.0 29.0 33.5 30.5 33.4

Notes: Refer to End Notes, U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures and Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13-15 from the Financial Supplement for additional information. 8

