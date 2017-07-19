Planting Equipment Market to Reach USD 21.43 Billion by 2022: Driven by Increased Usage of Mechanization on Farmlands

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Planting Equipment Market by Type (Air Seeders, Seed Drills, Planters), Design (Automatic and Mechanical), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The primary factors driving the planting equipment market are increased usage of mechanization in farmlands, shrinking arable land for farming, labor shortage, and an increased attention towards contract farming. The major restraining factors are lack of awareness among farmers in emerging countries about upcoming technology and usage of mechanization and small & fragmented land holdings, especially in developing countries.

The air seeders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by equipment type, during the forecast period. Increased usage of contract farming operated on large farmlands will lead to more usage of air seeders. Air seeders also have an advantage over other types of planting equipment as they can plant thousands of seeds in a minute, distributing them evenly and accurately which saves time and labor while planting the seeds.

The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by design, during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of mechanized techniques for growing crops across the globe and steady adoption of updated technology such as global positioning system (GPS) and pneumatic and hydraulic suspensions by the farmers which will increase the demand of automatic planting equipment in the coming years.

The oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by crop type, during the forecast period. The production of oilseeds and pulses have increased over the past few years, for which planters are used that are customized for specific crop types, which increase efficiency as the help place the seeds at appropriate depth in the soil.



Companies Mentioned



AGCO Corporation

Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Case IH

Davimac

Deere & Company

Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

Morris Industries Ltd.

Seed Hawk Inc.

Seedmaster Manufacturing Inc.

Stara S/A Industria De Implementos Agricolas.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Planting Equipment Market, By Type



7 Planting Equipment Market, By Design



8 Planting Equipment Market, By Crop Type



9 Planting Equipment Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix



