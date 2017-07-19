Deepens bench strength and diversity of global equity platform with four new members



TORONTO, 2017-07-19 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Regina Chi to the position of Vice-President and lead Portfolio Manager* on AGF's Emerging Markets strategies, including the AGF Emerging Markets Fund. She joins the organization on August 14, 2017.



"Regina deepens the bench strength of our global equity platform and supports our evolving investment management team," said Kevin McCreadie, President and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments Inc. "With the right people in place, our research analysis, idea sharing and accountability will lead to deep insights and ultimately better investment decisions."



Regina brings 23 years of emerging markets and international investing experience to this role. She was most recently a partner at DePrince, Race & Zollo Inc. where she was portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets and International Value disciplines. She was also head of portfolio management and research as they related to the Emerging Markets, Global, International and International Small Cap strategies. Prior to this role, she held senior investment management roles at Oppenheimer Capital, Federated Investors and Clay Finlay Inc.



"This is a great opportunity for me to be part of an asset management firm that is focused on investment excellence across multiple platforms, fundamental research analysis and best-in-class risk management," said Regina Chi. "I am thrilled to be part of a global organization that invests in its people and technology."



Regina will join AGF's global equity platform reporting to Stephen Way, one of the longest tenured global equity managers in Canada. Alpha Ba will continue to be Co-Portfolio Manager on the emerging markets strategies working closely with Regina.



The Global Equity Team covers a variety of global and emerging markets mandates using their collective industry experience and globally diversified cultural backgrounds to help locate opportunities unrecognized by the market. Team members hail from 11 countries, speak 16 languages and made approximately 800 company visits last year.



Following an extensive search, Regina was selected for her wealth of knowledge in emerging markets and international equities, her track record and management style.



"We are committed to investing in the Global Equity Team ahead of anticipated growth with new hires and promotions," said Stephen Way, Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and 30-year AGF veteran. "We are always looking for opportunities to diversify the team, while allocating resources to ensure we have the best people in the place to reflect our capabilities."



In addition to Regina joining the global equity platform, AGF is also pleased to announce that Jamie Maddock and Angela Rhoden are joining the Team as Global Equity Analysts, while Wyeth Wright has been promoted to Global Equity Analyst.



* Subject to regulatory approval.



