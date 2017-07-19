Huaneng Power International (HPI) switched on 105.23 MW of solar in the April-June period, as well as an additional 270.55 MW of capacity that it completed in cooperation with partners.In the second quarter, the developer - a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned utility Huaneng - finished building a 50 MW solar array in Shanxi province, as well as a 15 MW project in Jilin province, a 10 MW installation in Fujian province and a 16.13 MW plant in Zhejiang province. It held stakes in a number of other projects that were completed in the second quarter, including nearly 160 MW of solar capacity in Shandong province, according to a statement filed ...

