

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $385.97 million, or $2.38 per share. This was up from $305.60 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $385.97 Mln. vs. $305.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $2.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0%



