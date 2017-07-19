

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is waiting for the ECB meeting on Thursday. The Housing starts and mortgage applications are the focus of the day. The initial trading patterns of the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6..30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 9 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. The Dow fell 54.99 points or 0.3 percent to 21,574.73, the Nasdaq climbed 29.87 points or 0.5 percent to 6,344.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 1.47 points or 0.1 percent to 2,460.61.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. The prior year composite index were down 7.4 percent.



The Housing Starts data for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.170 million, down from 1.092 million last year. The permits are expected to be 1.206 million, slightly up from 1.168 million last year.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's petroleum status report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the prior week was down 7.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories dropped by 1.6 million barrels.



McCormick & Company Inc. (MKC) said that it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division from Reckitt Benckiser Group plc for $4.2 billion, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. Combined pro forma 2017 annual net sales are expected to be approximately $5 billion with significant margin accretion. McCormick said it will integrate RB Foods into its Consumer and Industrial segments and will retain the brand names of French's, Frank's RedHot and Cattlemen's.



In the corporate segment, Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it delivered almost 921,000 new cars in the month of June, an increase of 4.2 percent over last year, reflecting improved deliveries across all brands. By the end of June, Volkswagen said it had dropped nearly 5.2 million vehicles to its customers - 0.8 percent more than in the same period last year.



Asian stocks closed broadly up on Wednesday. Chinese shares rebounded, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 43.41 points or 1.36 percent to 3,230.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 147.22 points or 0.56 percent at 26,672.16. Japanese shares closed marginally higher. The Nikkei average rose 20.95 points or 0.10 percent to 20,020.86 and the broader Topix closed 0.09 percent higher at 1,621.87.



Australian shares rebounded from Tuesday's selloff, with banks leading the gainers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 44.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,732.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 41.30 points or 0.72 percent at 5,779.40.



European shares are trading on a positive note. CAC 40 of France is up 4.58 points or 0.09 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 9.41 points 0.08 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 11.35 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 40.18 points or 0.45 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.15 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX