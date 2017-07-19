

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.59 billion, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $1.43 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $9.50 billion. This was up from $8.91 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $9.50 Bln vs. $8.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



