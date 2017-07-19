Global In-Memory Computing Market - Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2016 - 2021)

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global in-memory computing market was valued at USD 6.942 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.927 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 30.27% over the forecast period of 2017 - 2022.

The growing demand for effective and easy data access and the increase in transactional and analytical needs across several industries are bolstering the market growth. The industry is influenced by technological developments and is slowly shifting from traditional disk-based computing to Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) based in-memory computing (IMC).

The increasing need for rapid data processing is expected to catalyze the industry's growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of mobile banking and internet services requires enormous amounts of data processing, which is anticipated to provide growth avenues for the market. As IMC processes large amounts of data in the main memory of the server, it aids in reducing the process execution time. Business of all sizes and firms across all industries can benefit from the obtained cost savings of the technology. Further, it allows organizations to run existing scenarios at faster computational speeds and more cost effectively than the traditional on-disk technology. This technology boosts business insight, escalates efficiency, and reduces IT costs, providing a competitive advantage.

Market Drivers:

Lowered Memory Prices and Reduced the Cost of Operations

Ability to Perform Real-Time Analytics

Growing Demand for Big Data Analytics

