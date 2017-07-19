Prospect Japan Fund - Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES) WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

19 July 2017

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE OFFER

for

THE PROSPECT JAPAN FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 28863)

by

PROSPECT CO., LTD.

(a company incorporated in Japan)

to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement

under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008

Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

The independent directors ("Independent TPJF Directors") of The Prospect Japan Fund Limited ("TPJF" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that, at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting (the "Meetings"), held earlier today, in connection with the recommended share for share exchange offer made by Prospect for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of TPJF (the "Offer"), all resolutions were duly passed.

As previously announced, the Offer is being implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between TPJF and its shareholders under Part VIII of the Companies Law of Guernsey (the "Scheme"). Today, TPJF Shareholders voted to:

- approve the Scheme by the necessary majority at the Court Meeting;

- pass a special resolution (the "Special Resolution") at the General Meeting to approve:

o the authorisation of the Independent TPJF Directors to take all such actions as they may consider necessary or appropriate to give effect to the Scheme; and

o certain amendments to the articles of incorporation of TPJF as described in the Scheme Document, and;

- pass the two ordinary resolutions (the "Ordinary Resolutions") at the General Meeting to approve:

o the adoption of the Sales Policy, the Sales Request Policy and the Termination Sales Policy; and

o the appointment of TPJF as the representative of the No Action Shareholders for the purposes of the settlement arrangements as described in the Scheme Document (as defined below).

Details and the full text of these resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting contained in the scheme document dated 27 June 2017 sent or made available to TPJF Shareholders (the "Scheme Document"), which is available on TPJF's website at www.prospectjapanfund.com.

Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined, in this announcement (the "Announcement") have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document. All percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

Voting results of the Court Meeting

At the Court Meeting, the Scheme was approved on a poll vote by the requisite majority in number of those Scheme Shareholders present and voting (either in person or by proxy), representing approximately 88.04 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares in respect of which votes were cast.

Details of the votes cast at the Court Meeting were as follows:

Results of Court Meeting Number of Scheme Shares voted Percentage of Scheme Shares voted Number of Scheme Shareholders who voted Percentage of Scheme Shareholders who voted FOR 81,309,718 88.04% 25 34.72% AGAINST Nil Nil Nil Nil TOTAL 81,309,718 88.04% 25 34.72%

Voting results of the General Meeting

At the General Meeting, the Special Resolution was passed by the requisite majority on a poll vote, being at least 75 per cent. of the votes cast by TPJF Shareholders attending either in person or by proxy, and the Ordinary Resolutions were passed by the requisite simple majority on a poll vote, being a simple majority of votes in favour of the votes cast by TPJF Shareholders attending either in person or by proxy.

Details of the votes cast at the General Meeting were as follows:

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Special resolution No. of Votes %

Votes No. of

Votes %

Votes No. of Votes No. of Votes A special resolution to approve the authorisation of the Independent TPJF Directors to take all actions as they may consider necessary or appropriate to give effect to the Scheme; and to approve certain amendments to the articles of incorporation of TPJF as described in the Scheme Document 81,329,718 88.06 Nil Nil 81,329,718 Nil Ordinary resolutions No. of Votes %

Votes No. of

Votes %

Votes No. of Votes No. of Votes An ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Sales Policy, the Sales Request Policy and the Termination Sales Policy 81,329,718 88.06 Nil Nil 81,329,718 Nil An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of TPJF as the Representative of the No Action Shareholders for the purposes of the settlement arrangements as described in the Scheme Document 81,329,718 88.06 Nil Nil 81,329,718 Nil

Notes:

1. The issued share capital of the Company at the date of the meetings was 92,352,602 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each with voting rights, none of which were held in treasury;

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the votes "FOR" total; and

3. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and counts neither "FOR" nor "AGAINST" the resolutions.

Effective Date and Timetable

Completion of the Offer remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document including the sanction of the Scheme by the Court and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Guernsey Registry.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme is set out on page 5 of the Scheme Document and partially reproduced (including the clarifications that were announced on 14 July 2017) in the appendix to this Announcement. It is currently expected that the Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme will take place on 27 July 2017.

Subject to the Scheme receiving the sanction of the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become Effective on 27 July 2017 with settlement of the New Prospect Shares due under the Scheme occurring within 14 days of the Scheme becoming Effective.

As set out in the announcement by TPJF, of 27 June 2017, the Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for trading in TPJF Shares to be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 27 July 2017.

TPJF has also made an application to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the listing and admission of TPJF Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities to be effective from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 28 July 2017.

Immediately following the Effective Date, share certificates in respect of TPJF Shares will cease to be valid and entitlements to TPJF Shares held within the CREST system will be cancelled.

If any of the key dates set out in the expected timetable change, TPJF will give notice of this change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Such announcement will, subject to certain restrictions, also be available on TPJF's website at www.prospectjapanfund.com.

Subject to certain restrictions, a copy of this Announcement and the amended articles of incorporation of the Company will also be available on TPJF's website at www.prospectjapanfund.com.

Enquiries:

The Prospect Japan Fund Limited

John Hawkins, Non-Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745 918 Prospect Co., Ltd.

Curtis Freeze, President

Tel: +1 808 383 3833 Stockdale Securities Limited

(Financial Adviser to TPJF)

Daniel Harris

David Coaten

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Strand Hanson Limited

(Joint Financial Adviser to Prospect)

Stuart Faulkner

Matthew Chandler

James Dance

Tel: +44 (0)207 409 3494 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Corporate Advisory department)

(Joint Financial Adviser to Prospect)

Eiichi Igarashi

Tel: +81 (0) 3 3284 1655

APPENDIX

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

All references in this Announcement to times are to London times unless otherwise stated.