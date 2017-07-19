Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Real Estate Development Company has a Dividend Yield of 2.03%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 20, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 20, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of trading session on July 19, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on RMR. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RMR

Dividend Declared

On July 12, 2017, RMR Group announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 ($1.00 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to RMR's shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2017, and distributed on or about August 17, 2017.

RMR Group's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.03% compared to the average dividend yield of 3.20% for the financial sector.

Dividend Insights

RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.54 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, RMR Group is expected to report earnings of $2.03, which is more than double of the Company's annualized dividend of $1.00.

As on March 31, 2017, RMR Group had cash and cash equivalents worth $133.06 million, while the Company's current assets totaled approximately $161.44 million against current liability of $33.26 million. The strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption for a long period of time.

About the Company

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, RMR Group is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority-owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate operating companies.

As of March 31, 2017, RMR Group had approximately $27.6 billion of total assets under management, including more than 1,400 properties. The Company employs over 475 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States. The companies managed by RMR Group LLC collectively have over 53,000 employees.

Recent Development for RMR Group

On June 07, 2017, RMR Group announced that a draft registration statement on Form S-11 has been confidentially submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") related to a proposed initial public offering of common shares for a newly formed commercial mortgage real estate investment trust which would be managed by a SEC registered investment advisor subsidiary of RMR. The size of the proposed offering has not yet been determined. The Company stated that the initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process and a public registration statement has been filed with the SEC, subject to market and other conditions.

Stock Performance

RMR Group's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $50.05, advancing 1.83%. A total volume of 22.50 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 22.22% in the past six months and 45.96% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 26.71% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.06 and have a dividend yield of 2.00%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.57 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily