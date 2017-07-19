LIMERICK, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI), a leading mobile VoIP software provider [1], today announced that Tep Wireless ('TEP'), an online travel service provider, has added the Tep+ smartphone app [2] to its service range.

The Tep+ smartphone app, utilizing One Horizon Group's unique technology, will slash roaming call charges. This will be especially true when considering that 77% [4] of the worlds cellular networks do not support WhatsApp or Skype calls [3].

Tep's main service is global Wi-Fi connectivity, which is rendered via pre-paid Mobile Wi-Fi device rentals, branded 'Teppy, the pocket wifi.' The Pocket Wi-Fi sector is experiencing massive growth amongst travelers looking to avoid hefty mobile roaming bills. By combining One Horizon Group's technology with a Pocket Wi-Fi router that uses low-cost cellular data, the new Tep+ app makes low-cost, high quality roaming calls to any phone number.

Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, said, "We are delighted to bring ultra-low cost roaming calls to customers using our Pocket Wi-Fi's; it is just the perfect match! The truly global Voice over IP technology from One Horizon Group allows our customers to call home at very affordable rates, no matter where they roam, with great quality and reliability."

Brian Collins, CEO of One Horizon Group, stated, "Travelers far and wide can now avail of the awesome Tep mobile Voice over IP service. Our patented voice technology makes and receives Tep calls when connected to 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Our license cost of just $0.25 per user per month means that Tep can increase the profitability of their Pocket Wi-Fi service by adding a voice component in a space where monthly average voice revenues per user (ARPU) are over $10 [5]."

[1] https://ohg.ie/1APZKI

[2] https://www.tepwireless.com/travel-extras/tep+-call-and-text-abroad

[3] https://ulir.ul.ie/bitstream/handle/10344/5498/Improving%20Mobile%20VoIP%20Quality.pdf'sequence=2

[4] https://www.gsmaintelligence.com/research/?file=9e927fd6896724e7b26f33f61db5b9d5&download [page 8]

[5] https://www.gsmaintelligence.com

About TEP Wireless:

TEP Wireless is an online travel company, which is redefining the way travelers stay connected whilst abroad. The company's main product allows travelers to access their own personal Internet connection anywhere, at any time, through a wireless handheld device -- the pocket wifi. The service is enabled through multiple partnerships with network providers, which utilizes high-tech virtual-SIM technology. In additional Tep offers an array of added value travel services to enhance the traveler experience while abroad.

https://www.tepwireless.com/

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) a leading developer and operator of carrier-grade optimized VoIP solutions for mobile telcos and enterprises. The company currently services over 43 million subscribers across 20 licensed brands worldwide. The technology is one of the world's most bandwidth-efficient mobile VoIP, messaging and advertising platforms for smartphones. Founded in 2012, the Company now has operations in Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Latin America. For more information on the Company please visit http://www.onehorizongroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.