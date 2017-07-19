The Company is making the NCIB as part of its strategy to aggressively reduce its 2020 Debentures to reduce ongoing interest costs and dilution from the potential conversion of the 2020 Debentures. The Company is using the excess free cash allocated to the sinking fund for the NCIB and for redemptions of the 2020 Debentures prior to maturity. In 2016, the Company sought and obtained approval to purchase a maximum of US$9,629,597 principal amount of 2020 Debentures under its previous NCIB, which expires on July 20, 2017. During the previous 12 months the Company purchased US$3,875,648 principal amount of 2020 Debentures through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price paid of US$83.09 per US$100 principal amount. In accordance with the indenture, the Company is entitled, and intends to continue, to use amounts in the sinking fund for further purchases of 2020 Debentures through the NCIB. As previously announced, the Company will also complete a partial redemption at par of US$3,000,000 principal amount of its 2020 Debentures on July 31, 2017 as part of its debt reduction strategy.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is in the midst of an expansion and modernization project at its Segovia Operations.

