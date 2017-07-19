sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,017 Euro		+0,01
+0,99 %
WKN: A2DQSF ISIN: CA38501D8089 Ticker-Symbol: 6KLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,017
1,074
14:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP1,017+0,99 %