Worldwide Machine Learning as a Service Market: Proliferation of IoT-based Devices Ramps up Growth, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal machine learning as a service (MLaaS) marketis choc-o-bloc with players which makes the market intensely competitive, states a market publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The top three players, namely Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation that largely steer the market accounted for more than 73% of the overall market in 2016 as these companies are at the forefront for advancements in machine learning processes.

To hold on to their positions and to expand their outreach, key players in the market are expected to be engaged in carefully crafted mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances with regional players over the forthcoming years.

As per TMR estimations, the global machine as a learning services market is projected to rise at a whopping 38.40% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at this pace, the market which was stood at 1.07 bn in 2016 will present an opportunity of US$19.86 bn by the end of 2025.

North America to Continue to Stay in Lead

The segment of private cloud depending upon deployment type led the global MLaaS in 2016 revenue-wise. However, public cloud segment is expected to gain market share due to ease of installation and as a cost effective solution for organizations.

Healthcare and life sciences are the key application segments anticipated to contribute the leading revenue share and expand at a significant growth rate between 2017 and 2025.

North America commands the MLaaS market over other key regions on account of rapid integration of machine learning as a service with big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced technologies. The region being home to topnotch companies for machine learning as a service adds to its benefit. The region contributed US$362.7 bn to the global market in 2016.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16907

Need to Make Vast Amount of Data Utilizable Boosts Adoption

"Digitalization and the Internet revolution has led to a mounting volume of structured and unstructured data in enterprises, which needs to be made utilizable for organizational growth. This is the key factor driving adoption of machine learning solutions thus fueling the global MLaaS market, as per a TMR analyst. Further, the rising uptake of IoT connected devices is predicted to present new opportunities for machine as a service market. This is because machine learning capabilities are expected to be integrated with more platforms and applications for organizations to take advantage of them.

Besides this, the increasing uptake of cloud-based technologies is stoking growth of the MLaaS market worldwide, as an increasing number of companies are switching to cloud computing solutions to access machine learning services. The adoption of advanced analytics technology by a number of end-use industries such as BFSI, telecom, retail, and manufacturing among others to enhance the decision making capability of machines is having a positive impact on the growth of machine learning as a service market.

While the future of the global machine as a learning service market looks promising, the dearth of skilled personnel and increasing concerns among consumers about data security may hold back the market's growth in the upcoming years, notes the research study.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/machine-learning-as-a-service-market.htm

The study presented here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Machine Learning as a Service Market (Deployment Type - Public Cloud and Private Cloud; End Use - Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, and BFSI) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global machine learning as a service market is segmented as follows:

Global Machine Learning as a Service Market, By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Global Machine Learning as a Service Market, By End Use Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

BFSI

Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government, etc.)

Global Machine Learning as a Service Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

