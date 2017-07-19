Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - General Cable Corp. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Research Desk Line-up: Chase Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for General Cable Corp. (NYSE: BGC), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BGC. The Company, which is one of the largest wire and cable manufacturers in the world, announced on July 17, 2017, that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives with a view to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Company. General Cable's management expressed the view that the industry will consolidate over time and believe the review at this time is in the best interests of shareholders. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Industrial Equipment & Components industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Chase Corporation (NYSE MKT: CCF) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 05, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Tune into our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Chase when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BGC; also brushing on CCF. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BGC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CCF

Senior Management's Views

Michael T. McDonnell, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"I am proud of the efforts of our people to transform our business over the last two years, including rationalizing the asset base and refocusing on core businesses, streamlining our supply chain, and accelerating profitable growth in key segments. While we are benefiting from these significant operational and financial performance improvements, current dynamics in our industry are making those accomplishments, and we expect that trend to continue through the second half of 2017 and into 2018. As the Board conducts its review, we remain committed to executing our plan, to competing and to continuing to deliver innovative wire and cable solutions that exceed customer expectations."

Review Might Not Necessitate Sale

General Cable is not making any assurances that the review will result in a sale. News releases suggests that the Company does not wish to reveal the details of developments related to its review, unless and until the Board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

Financial Results for Q2 Ended June 30, 2017

General Cable also announced preliminary financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2017. The Company expects to report revenues of approximately $923 million for North America, Europe and Latin America, and also expects to disclose reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for Q2 of around ($23) million and $32 million, respectively. The expected reported operating loss primarily reflects a one-time non-cash charge of around $36 million related to the sale of the Company's investment in Algeria, which was divested consistent with the Company's previously announced divestiture program.

As of June 30, the Company maintained the availability of approximately $360 million under its $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

The Company plans to report interim financial statements for Q2 2017 through a press release to be issued on August 02, 2017.

Financial & Legal Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the financial advisor to General Cable Corporation. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acts as legal advisor.

About General Cable Corp.

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty, and communications markets. The Company's segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia/Pacific. General Cable Corporation is headquartered in Highland Heights, United States.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $17.90, slipping 1.65% from its previous closing price of $18.20. A total volume of 826.46 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 515.61 thousand shares. General Cable's stock price surged 9.15% in the last one month, 6.87% in the past three months, and 20.86% in the previous twelve months. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.02% and currently has a market cap of $880.32 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily