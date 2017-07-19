sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,044 Euro		+0,008
+22,22 %
WKN: A1H8W5 ISIN: CA09214V1040 Ticker-Symbol: BIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK IRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACK IRON INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,045
0,069
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACK IRON INC
BLACK IRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACK IRON INC0,044+22,22 %